Karen Bynum

Karen Sue Bynum passed away Dec. 23, 2017 at her home in El Re…

Cathryn Cowan

Funeral services for Cathryn Cowan of Yukon are pending with W…

Joseph M. Mirth

Joseph M. “Mike” Mirth passed away Dec. 19, 2017, in Oklahoma …

Donald W. Kerbo

Donald W. Kerbo of El Reno passed away Dec. 19, 2017, at his a…

Alice Colson

Funeral services for Alice J. Ely Colson were held Friday at N…

Opinion

Gov. Fallin not the only one disappointed

Gov. Mary Fallin said last week she was “disappointed that we weren’t able to come to an agreement on a way to fix our structural issues within our state budget.”