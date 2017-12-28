El Reno will end the calendar year on a positive note in terms of sales tax after December numbers were received from the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Read more
Here is something you don’t see a lot of these days, a column involving the sporting world and President Donald Trump and it had absolutely nothing to do with the national anthem debate. Read more
Obituaries
Online Features
Opinion
Monday will mark the 72nd year in which El Reno High School students take Christmas gifts to military veterans at the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Blessing Baskets elves are busy preparing for Christmas distributions to those in need in western Canadian County.
Gov. Mary Fallin said last week she was “disappointed that we weren’t able to come to an agreement on a way to fix our structural issues within our state budget.”
After 42 chemo treatments for cancer plus three surgeries and numerous pokes and prods to your body, would you still have a smile on your face?